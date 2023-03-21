City Centre Incidents Young people feel unsafe in Bad Godesberg in the evening

The Weißer Ring, which is a volunteer-run support organisation for victims of crime, believes that not all incidents are reported. Men in particular seem to find it difficult to talk about an attack. "Women deal with this kind of experience more candidly and are more likely to seek help," says Alexander Poretschkin, head of the organisation's Bonn chapter. If someone contacts the victim support organisation after such a trauma, they get one thing above all: "Time," Poretschkin emphasises. "We listen, no matter how long it takes. Many are thankful that someone is listening to them." Feelings of powerlessness, shame, helplessness and humiliation are intolerable for many. In addition, many victims of crime blame themselves. "The psychological wounds are often much greater than the physical ones," says Poretschkin. The organisation helps victims of violence to come to terms with what happened to them from both a legal and psychological point of view