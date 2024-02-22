Ten-year-old injured in Tannenbusch: Hit and run? Young women allegedly hit child with their car and fled the scene
Bonn · On Wednesday morning, a ten-year-old cyclist was hit by a car and injured. The driver and her passenger fled the scene. The police are now looking for witnesses.
At around 7.50 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a ten-year-old boy on his bicycle was hit by a car in Bonn-Tannenbusch. According to the police, he was cycling along the pavement on Hirschberger Straße from Tannenbusch Gymnasium when a black Opel hit him at the fire station entrance to Carl Schurz Primary School.
The child was able to catch himself on the car, but still fell and injured himself. The car is said to have continued in the direction of Waldenburger Ring. According to the boy, two young women were in the car. The ten-year-old drove on to school and reported the accident. He was then taken to hospital for outpatient treatment.
The police are investigating suspected hit-and-run offences and are looking for witnesses. Please call 0228/150 or send an email to vk1.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
(Original text: ga/dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)