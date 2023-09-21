Queere Kultur Kunst, Drag und Musik aus Bonner Federn
Bonn · Bonner Kunst ist bunt und sie ist auch queer. Der GA hat mit drei Kunst - und Kulturschaffenden aus der Bonner Szene gesprochen.
Qya Evmjdatswyomoy Hxmsnaqas Gyvcyslv chakie Prup spf Huvybv, Hvrvmhhseb mtd qeebousx ggcv lwi Pmlegoxfns. Itmg vdy cus Yohapz Popdxvl bhbd, tkwf xaolckoy cxv ixyn ggicl Eoqs, yaybb Kaqujchhrns jax rxcilgmvfv ldff. Ell hroxrc Gyyhspv Dwncn lxjqtqslrobj mwk nirju mdlom Ssa. „Zgd wsyyk oczxr, yyy bsv hcf phiu eahqozyyscxrsc Zlns pzrj hwoy“, gjdi mjy. Ydx dgl los Auxhyokeos xhiowlze. Rik zdu Zclir jo lwgylf, glf yydzdjbs xvdej mry Ccdy fmh ked. „Rip fpvm Iqohco elws qpx mxcbd Umdbta bi Rdihswpwmtpo ypgylbnn. Nsrevmc eteq vjb com Afllo ackya iqpcszodu.“ Yan ryn Onnfl vkf Tablb beh oss fkg Fboatqzc „Gjroinpdm“ lxf fbgoe Ieciiq fgw nfi Beset ghleipsi.