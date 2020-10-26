26. Oktober 2020 um 14:03 Uhr
Mit 81 Jahren
:
Bühnenbildner und Grafiker Volker Pfüller gestorben
Der Bühnenbildner und Grafiker Volker Pfüller ist gestorben (undatiertes Handout). Foto: Landestheater Rudolstadt/dpa
Rudolstadt/Berlin Viele der Werke von Volker Pfüller erhielten Auszeichnungen. Für sein Lebenswerk wurde er zuletzt 2019 auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse mit dem Deutschen Jugendliteraturpreis geehrt.
Seine Theaterlaufbahn als Bühnen- und Kostümbildner führte ihn unter anderem ans Deutsche Theater Berlin, an die Volksbühne Berlin, die Münchener Kammerspiele und das Thalia Theater Hamburg. Er arbeitete mit Regisseuren wie Adolf Dresen, Dieter Dorn, Alexander Lang, Thomas Langhoff und Alexander Stillmark zusammen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201026-99-87161/4