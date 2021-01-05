5. Januar 2021 um 16:47 Uhr
Neuer „Tagesschau“-Sprecher
:
Constantin Schreiber startet mit viel Lob
Constantin Schreiber auf der 68. Frankfurter Buchmesse 2016. Foto: picture alliance / Uwe Zucchi/dpa
Hamburg „Tagesschau“-Sprecher um 20 Uhr ist ein ganz spezieller Job. Debütant Constantin Schreiber kam gut an.
So mancher Zuschauer verglich ihn in Kommentaren mit dem Kinohelden Superman: Der neue „Tagesschau“-Sprecher Constantin Schreiber ist mit einer Spitzenquote und viel Lob gestartet.
14,62 Millionen Zuschauer verfolgten seinen Einstand in der Hauptausgabe am Montagabend ab 20.00 Uhr, wenn man alle ausstrahlenden Sender vom Ersten bis zu den Dritten und den Spartensendern einrechnet.
Viele äußerten sich auf Twitter vor allem über das Aussehen des Nachrichtenmanns: Die Kommentare reichten von Statements wie „Clark Kent ist jetzt Sprecher bei der #tagesschau“ über „a.k.a Supermann wenn man sich die Schulterbreite ansieht“ und „Ich will mit 41 auch so jung aussehen wie Constantin Schreiber“ bis hin zu „Constantin Schreiber von der #Tagesschau ist schon 41. Sieht nur aus wie Jugend Forscht“. Andere Leute im Publikum lobten aber auch seine Moderation und schickten ihm Glückwünsche für die Zukunft.
Schreiber ist Nahost-Experte und hat unter anderem für ntv jahrelang aus der Region berichtet. Für seine deutsch-arabische Sendereihe „Marhaba – Ankommen in Deutschland“ hat er einen Grimme-Preis bekommen. Er arbeitet seit Anfang 2017 bei ARD-aktuell in Hamburg.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210105-99-907999/2