31. August 2020 um 14:56 Uhr
Schlosspark Theater
:
Dieter Hallervorden will weiter spielen
Dieter Hallervorden, Intendant und Schauspieler, vor dem Schlosspark Theater in Berlin. Foto: Fabian Sommer/dpa
Berlin Corona hat ihn ausgebremst. Aber jetzt will der Schauspieler und Theaterbetreiber Dieter Hallervorden durchstarten.
Kabarettist Dieter Hallervorden (84) hat trotz Corona-Pandemie große Pläne für sein Theater. Er wolle nicht lange darüber reden, wie schwer die Zeiten seien, sagte er am Montag im Berliner Schlosspark Theater.
Viele sagten ihm, dass er am billigsten davonkomme, wenn er das Theater geschlossen lasse. „Aber das genau ist ja nun nicht meine Philosophie.“
„Ich glaube, dass das Erhalten von Kultur für ein Volk von großer Bedeutung ist“, sagte Hallervorden. Sein Theater spielt nach langer Pause wieder, allerdings werden deutlich weniger Plätze besetzt, um Abstand zu halten. Notfalls will Hallervorden aus eigener Kasse unterstützen. „Wir werden dieses Theater nicht untergehen lassen.“
Hallervorden will auch an seinem Geburtstag auf der Bühne stehen. Am Samstag (05. September) wird er 85 Jahre alt. Dann spielt er im neuen Stück „Gottes Lebenslauf“ mit. Bekannt ist der Kabarettist zum Beispiel für „Nonstop Nonsens“ aus den 1970ern, aber auch für Filme wie „Honig im Kopf“ und „Sein letztes Rennen“.
Das Theaterteam soll nun regelmäßig auf das Coronavirus getestet werden. Damit müssten auf der Bühne keine Abstandsregeln eingehalten werden, sagte Hallervorden. Das habe sich bei seinen Filmarbeiten sehr bewährt. Zum Geburtstag hat er übrigens einen Wunsch: Er will für geraume Zeit keine Interviews geben.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200831-99-375720/3