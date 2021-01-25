25. Januar 2021 um 12:12 Uhr
TV-Quoten
:
Fast elf Millionen beim norddeutschen „Tatort“
Journalistin Imke (Franziska Hartmann) bittet Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) um Hilfe. Foto: Christine Schroeder/NDR Presse und Information/dpa
Berlin Reif für die Insel: Thorsten Falke und Julia Grosz ermittelten diesmal auf Norderney. Sie landeten damit einen Zuschauer-Hit.
Der „Tatort“ mit Wotan Wilke Möhring und Franziska Weisz hat am Sonntagabend eine Topquote eingefahren. Zur Episode „Tödliche Flut“ schalteten ab 20.15 Uhr 10,96 Millionen (30,4 Prozent) das Erste ein. Die Hamburger Ermittler Thorsten Falke und Julia Grosz hatten diesmal einen Fall auf der niedersächsischen Nordseeinsel Norderney zu lösen. Die ZDF-Romanze „Ein Sommer auf Elba“ erreichte zeitgleich 4,95 Millionen (13,7 Prozent) Zuschauer.
RTL strahlte die Actionkomödie „Central Intelligence“ mit
Dwayne Johnson und Kevin Hart aus - das wollten 3,03 Millionen (8,8 Prozent) sehen. Im Anschluss lockte das Trash-Format „Ich bin ein Star - Die große Dschungelshow“ 2,16 Millionen (11,0 Prozent) an.
Der amerikanische Science-Fiction-Film „Der Marsianer - Rettet Mark Watney“ auf Sat.1 interessierte 1,30 Millionen (4,2 Prozent). ProSieben hatte eine American-Football-Übertragung im Programm, ab 20.45 Uhr waren 1,14 Millionen (3,1 Prozent) an den Bildschirmen dabei. Für die Kabel-eins-Doku „Trucker Babes - 400 PS in Frauenhand“ konnten sich 1,08 Millionen (3,1 Prozent) erwärmen.
Den Thriller „Unbreakable - Unzerbrechlich“ auf RTLzwei mit
Bruce Willis und Samuel L. Jackson holten sich 910 000 Leute ins Haus (2,7 Prozent). Die Show „Promi Shopping Queen“ mit Guido Maria Kretschmer auf Vox hatte an diesem Abend 660 000 Zuschauer (2,2 Prozent).
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210125-99-160273/3