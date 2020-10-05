5. Oktober 2020 um 16:40 Uhr
110 000 Euro
:
Fynn Kliemann hat ein Herz für Newcomer
Fynn Kliemann denkt auch an andere. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa
Berlin Ein Album kaufen und gleichzeitig junge Künstler unterstützen: Fynn Kliemann hatte eine gute Idee.
Charts-Stürmer Fynn Kliemann (32) will 110 000 Euro aus den Einnahmen seines Albums „Pop“ an junge Künstlerinnen und Künstler weitergeben - einen Euro pro verkaufte Einheit.
Die Aktion sei „ein Danke von Fynn und ein Danke seiner Fans an die Menschen, die Musik leben und für uns Alternativen zum Lala-Pop der deutschen Radiolandschaft schaffen“, hieß es in einer am Montag verbreiteten Pressemitteilung des Musikers aus Zeven in Niedersachsen.
Über die Verwendung des Geldes konnten die Käufer des Albums per Online-Voting abstimmen, das am Sonntag endete. Demnach erhält die Mannheimer Indiepop-Künstlerin Pano als Siegerin 70 000 Euro aus dem Topf, Platz zwei und drei waren mit 30 000 und 10 000 Euro dotiert. Zusätzlich zu dem Geld bekommen die Künstler einen Vertrag bei Kliemanns Label twoFinger Records angeboten. Insgesamt haben sich über 2500 Künstler und Bands für die Förderung beworben, wie es in der Mitteilung heißt.
Das Album „Pop“ erschien im Mai 2020 und stand bislang dreimal an der Spitze der Deutschen Album-Charts. Es ist das zweite Album von Fynn Kliemann, der unter anderem als Youtuber und Betreiber des „Kliemannslands“ in Niedersachsen bekannt wurde. Wie schon beim Vorgänger „Nie“ konnte das Album nur per Vorbestellung erworben werden - mit dem Release-Tag wurde es dann vom Markt genommen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201005-99-834540/2