Dreamstage : Hélène Grimaud und Jan Vogler im virtuellen Konzertsaal

Live im Internet: die französische Pianistin Hélène Grimaud. Foto: Markus Scholz/dpa

Dresden/New York Keine Veranstaltungen, keine Auftritte, kein Geld - viele Musiker leiden stark unter den Corona-Folgen. Eine neue Streaming-Plattform soll helfen, die Not zu lindern - und Freude bereiten.

Musiker, die während der Corona-Pandemie live auftreten und damit ihren Lebensunterhalt verdienen wollen, haben eine neue Möglichkeit im Internet: die Streaming-Plattform Dreamstage, die unter anderem vom Cellisten Jan Vogler gegründet wurde.

Am kommenden Samstag gibt es dort das erste Konzert. Pianistin Hélène Grimaud musiziert dann mit Vogler. Beide sitzen in einem Saal im Bard College von Annandale-on-Hudson (US-Bundesstaat New York) und übertragen das ins Internet. Zuschauer können sich an einer virtuellen Kasse ein Ticket kaufen und dann live dabei sein.

Vogler hat die Plattform gemeinsam mit Thomas Hesse und Scott Chasin gegründet. Musiker aller Sparten sollen dort Live-Auftritte hochladen. „Wir können Menschen zu Hause Freude bereiten und bieten Künstlern Gelegenheit, wieder aufzutreten und Geld zu verdienen“, sagte Dreamstage-Geschäftsführer Hesse.

Er sieht Musiker so mehr als Gestalter am Werk: „Sie werden die Produktion stärker mitgestalten, müssen nicht mehr in Konzertsäle gehen, sondern können ihre Auftritte auch vom Strand oder aus einer Fabrikhalle streamen. Ein höherer Teil des wirtschaftlichen Ertrages werde den Musikern zugutekommen. Später soll es nach den Konzerten auch Chats mit dem Publikum geben.

