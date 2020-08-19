Dreamstage : Hélène Grimaud und Jan Vogler im virtuellen Konzertsaal

Dresden/New York Keine Veranstaltungen, keine Auftritte, kein Geld - viele Musiker leiden stark unter den Corona-Folgen. Eine neue Streaming-Plattform soll helfen, die Not zu lindern - und Freude bereiten.

Am kommenden Samstag gibt es dort das erste Konzert. Pianistin Hélène Grimaud musiziert dann mit Vogler. Beide sitzen in einem Saal im Bard College von Annandale-on-Hudson (US-Bundesstaat New York) und übertragen das ins Internet. Zuschauer können sich an einer virtuellen Kasse ein Ticket kaufen und dann live dabei sein.