24. Februar 2021 um 10:21 Uhr
Krimi-Debüt
:
Hillary Clinton kündigt ihren ersten Polit-Thriller an
Hillary Clinton (l) hat zusammen mit Louise Penny einen Thriller geschrieben. Foto: Uncredited/AP/Jean-Francois Bérubé/AP/dpa
New York Der frühere US-Präsident Bill Clinton hat sich bereits als Krimi-Autor einen Namen gemacht. Jetzt zieht Hillary Clinton mit ihrem Thriller-Debüt nach.
Die frühere US-Außenministerin Hillary Clinton (73) veröffentlicht im Herbst ihren ersten Roman, einen Polit-Thriller.
In „State of Terror“ (in doppeltem Wortsinn etwa Zustand des Schreckens oder Staat des Terrors) geht es um eine fiktive Außenministerin, die in die Regierung ihres Rivalen eintritt und versucht, eine Welle von Anschlägen aufzuklären, die die Weltordnung ins Wanken gebracht haben, wie der Verlag Simon&Schuster mitteilte.
In dem Roman werde der neue Präsident ins Amt eingeführt, nachdem die USA vier Jahre lang heruntergewirtschaftet worden seien und Teile der amerikanischen Regierung den Bezug zur Realität verloren haben, hieß es. Es sei ein „Drama mit Details von hinter den Kulissen, die nur ein Insider kennen kann“, schrieb der Verlag weiter.
Der 320-seitige Thriller soll am 12. Oktober erscheinen. Geschrieben hat Clinton den Roman gemeinsam mit der Kanadierin Louise Penny, „eine meiner Lieblingsautorinnen und meine enge Freundin“, wie Clinton selbst auf Twitter sagte. Angaben zu einer deutschen Fassung gab es zunächst nicht.
Clinton war von 2009 bis 2013 US-Außenministerin unter Präsident Barack Obama und 2016 demokratische Kandidatin für die US-Präsidentschaftswahl. Sie hat bereits mehrere Bücher veröffentlicht, unter anderem ihre Autobiografien „Living History“ („Gelebte Geschichte“) aus dem Jahr 2003 und „Hard Choices“ („Entscheidungen“) von 2014.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210224-99-569630/4