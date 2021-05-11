11. Mai 2021 um 16:11 Uhr
ProSieben-Persönlichkeit
:
Ingrid vom „TV total“-Ehepaar „Ingrid und Klaus“ ist tot
Ingrid und Klaus Kalinowski, bekannt als „Ingrid und Klaus“, wurden durch die Raab-Sendung „TV total“ zu kleinen Fernsehstars. Foto: Privat/Webertainment/dpa
Köln Sie kommentierten das Zeitgeschehen - und kabbelten sich dabei: „Ingrid und Klaus“ genossen bei Fans des Raab-Universums Kultstatus. Zu ihrem Tod lässt Ingrid „einen letzten lieben Gruß“ ausrichten.
Traurige Nachricht für Fans von Stefan Raabs Show-Universum: Ingrid vom kultigen Ehepaar „Ingrid und Klaus“ aus der Sendung „TV total“ ist tot. Das teilte das Management mit.
Ingrid Kalinowski - wie sie mit vollem Namen hieß - sei am frühen Morgen im Alter von 83 Jahren im Kreise der Familie gestorben. „Sie hat sich von Klaus sehr gewünscht, noch einen letzten lieben Gruß an Ihre Freunde und Fans zu senden“, hieß es in einer Mitteilung. Mehrere Medien hatten berichtet.
Ingrid, die vor ihrer späten Fernsehkarriere als Kosmetikerin arbeitete, und ihr Mann Klaus hatten sich seit den frühen 2000er-Jahren durch Auftritte in Raabs Show „TV total“ Kult-Status erarbeitet. Von Landtagswahlen bis zum Klonen kommentierten sie aktuelle Themen und ihren Alltag - und verstrickten sie dabei immer wieder in unterhaltsamen Zankereien.
Zuletzt war es ruhiger um die beiden Eheleute geworden. Ingrid habe sich aus gesundheitlichen Gründen schon vor Jahren aus der Öffentlichkeit zurückgezogen, erklärte das Management. Auch „TV total“ gibt es nicht mehr.
„So leidenschaftlich sie sich vor laufender Kamera gezankt haben, so stark war die Liebe des schrulligen TV-Paares im Privatleben“, hieß es in der Mitteilung. Klaus habe sie bis zum Schluss liebevoll um seine Frau gekümmert, mit der er mehr als 60 Jahre glücklich verheiratet gewesen sei.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210511-99-556177/2