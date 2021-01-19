19. Januar 2021 um 12:42 Uhr
Punk-Ikone
:
Johnny Rotten wütend über geplante Sex Pistols-Serie
Der ehemalige Sex-Pistols-Frontmann Johnny Rotten ist not amused. Foto: Juan Herrero/EFE/dpa
London/Los Angeles Die Geschichte der legendären Punkband Sex Pistols soll verfilmt werden. Ihr Frontmann Johny Rotten ist gar nicht begeistert.
Die Ankündigung einer TV-Serie über die Sex Pistols hat bei Johnny Rotten, dem Sänger der legendären Punkband, für große Verärgerung gesorgt. „Niemand hat sich die Mühe gemacht, mich in irgendeiner Weise einzubinden“, sagte Rotten, der eigentlich John Lydon heißt, der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.
„Ich bin zutiefst beleidigt durch dieses Projekt. Und ich bin schockiert, dass sie sogar schon Schauspieler für mich casten, ohne Rücksprache oder jegliche Kommunikation. Meiner Meinung nach ist dieses Projekt nicht mehr als Gift.“
Der US-Sender FX hatte vergangene Woche bekanntgegeben, dass der preisgekrönte britische Regisseur Danny Boyle („Trainspotting“) die Geschichte der Sex Pistols verfilmen wird. Die sechsteilige Serie „Pistol“ soll auf der Autobiografie des Sex Pistols-Gitarristen Steve Jones basieren. „Er ist hinter dem Geld her“, schimpfte der 64-jährige Lydon über seinen ehemaligen Bandkollegen und kritisierte auch den Regisseur. „Ich bin schockiert und enttäuscht, dass Mr. Boyle so ein Projekt ohne vollständige Zustimmung angenommen hat.“
Auf dpa-Anfrage teilte eine Sprecherin für FX mit, sowohl die Filmemacher als auch Boyle hätten Lydons Management kontaktiert, „um ihn auf die Show aufmerksam zu machen“. Lydon, der nach eigenen Angaben erst vor kurzem von „Pistol“ erfuhr, fühlt sich jedoch übergangen.
„Mal sehen, ob sie jetzt noch ankommen und mit uns sprechen“, sagte der Musiker, der seit 1978 Frontmann der von ihm gegründeten Post-Punk-Band Public Image Ltd. ist, „aber bis jetzt bin ich absolut angewidert von dieser Arroganz und Ignoranz.“
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210119-99-84116/3