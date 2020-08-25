Streamingdienst Apple TV+ : Keira Knightley nimmt Hauptrolle in TV-Serie an

Keira Knightley nimmt Hauptrolle in TV-Serie an

Keira Knightley 2018 mit dem „Order of the British Empire“. Foto: Victoria Jones/PA pool/dpa

Los Angeles Der britische Hollywood-Star wird nicht nur die Hauptrolle spielen, sondern auch die Drama-Serie mitproduzieren.

Der britische Hollywood-Star Keira Knightley („Fluch der Karibik“, „Stolz und Vorurteil“) nimmt eine weitere TV-Hauptrolle an.

Für den Streamingdienst Apple TV+ soll die 35-Jährige in der geplanten Drama-Serie „The Essex Serpent“ mitspielen, wie die Branchenportale „Hollywood Reporter“ und „Deadline.com“ berichteten. Knightley wird die Serie auch mitproduzieren.

Erst im Juni hatte die Schauspielerin eine Serie nach dem Roman-Thriller „The Other Typist“ („Die Frau an der Schreibmaschine“) beim Streamingdienst Hulu zugesagt.

Die Romanvorlage für „The Essex Serpent“ (Die Schlange von Essex) stammt von der britischen Autorin Sarah Perry. Die Geschichte im viktorianischen England von 1893 dreht sich um eine verwitwete Frau (Knightley), die von London in einen kleinen Küstenort zieht und dort der mythischen Saga von einem Lindwurm nachgeht. Die Britin Clio Barnard („Dark River“, „The Selfish Giant“) soll Regie führen.

Knightley, die zuletzt mit „Die Misswahl - Der Beginn einer Revolution“ und dem Politdrama „Official Secrets“ im Kino war, hatte zuletzt 2011 eine Fernsehrolle in dem TV-Zweiteiler „Neverland“. Sie war bisher zweimal für einen Oscar nominiert: 2006 als beste Schauspielerin in „Stolz und Vorurteil“ und 2015 als beste Nebendarstellerin in „The Imitation Game - Ein streng geheimes Leben“.