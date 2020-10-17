17. Oktober 2020 um 11:34 Uhr
Schlagersängerin
:
Marie Reim tritt bei Silbereisen auf
Die Schlagersängerin Marie Reim tritt bald bei Florian Silbereisen im Ersten auf. Foto: Andreas Lander/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Leipzig Gerade erst ist Marie Reim in der MDR-Show „Schlagerchance in Leipzig“ aufgetreten. Bald wird sie auch bei Florian Silbereisen im Ersten zu sehen sein.
Die Schlagersängerin Marie Reim (20) ist bald als „Schlagerchance“-Gewinnerin bei Florian Silbereisen (39) im Ersten zu sehen. Am 24. Oktober läuft die ARD-Show „Silbereisen gratuliert: Das große Schlagerjubiläum“ um 20.15 Uhr.
In der Zwischenzeit trat sie in der MDR-Show „Schlagerchance in Leipzig“ auf, die 1,77 Millionen anschauten. Angetreten als Nachwuchs waren neben Reim auch Chris Cronauer, die Rockharmonix und Vivien Gold - sie hatten jeweils Unterstützung von Schlagerpaten.
Cronauer wurde von Beatrice Egli unterstützt, Rockharmonix von Thomas Anders, Vivien Gold bekam Tipps von Anna-Carina und Stefan Mross und Marie Reim von Andy Borg.
In der „Schlagerjubiläum“-Show trifft Marie Reim, Tochter von Sängerin Michelle (48) und Musiker Matthias Reim (62), unter anderem auf ihre Eltern, aber auch auf Hape Kerkeling und Giovanni Zarrella.
Welche Jubiläen gemeint sein könnten, darüber wird unter Schlagerfans diskutiert. Im Gespräch sind zum Beispiel Marianne Rosenberg und Jürgen Drews als weitere mögliche Gäste. Die 65-jährige Rosenberg steht in diesem Jahr seit 50 Jahren auf der Bühne. Drews wurde im April 75. Howard Carpendale gewann 1970, also vor 50 Jahren, mit dem Lied „Das schöne Mädchen von Seite Eins“ den Deutschen Schlager-Wettbewerb in Mainz. Die Gruppe Pur wurde 1975 als Crusade gegründet, benannte sich 1980 in Opus um und 1985 schließlich in Pur.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201017-99-977362/2