17. August 2020 um 04:09 Uhr
Musikalischer Appell
:
Neil Young sucht einen US-Präsidenten
Wegen Verwendung seiner Songs bei einer Trump-Ansprache hatte Neil Young kürzlich auch juristische Schritte gegen das Team der US-Republikaner eingeleitet. Foto: Nils Meilvang/SCANPIX DENMARK/dpa
Berlin Rockstar Neil Young lässt nicht locker bei seiner kämpferischen Ablehnung von Donald Trump. Dafür schreibt er sogar ein Lied um.
Rockstar Neil Young („Heart Of Gold“) hat einen 14 Jahre alten Song mit neuem Text zum Angriff auf den republikanischen US-Präsidenten umgeschrieben.
„Looking For A Leader“, ursprünglich aus dem Young-Album „Living With War“ (2006), ist zugleich ein flammender Appell, am 3. November die oppositionellen US-Demokraten zu wählen.
Das Lied mit Akustikgitarre und Mundharmonika wurde am Wochenende nach seiner Veröffentlichung Zehntausende Mal auf YouTube abgerufen. „Ja, wir hatten Barack Obama/und wir bräuchten ihn jetzt wirklich/der Mann, der hinter ihm stand/muss irgendwie seinen Platz einnehmen“, singt der gebürtige Kanadier, der auch die US-Staatsbürgerschaft besitzt, mit Blick auf den designierten demokratischen Präsidentschaftskandidaten Joe Biden. Und über Trump: „Amerika hat einen Anführer/der Mauern um unser Haus baut/der "Black Lives Matter" nicht kennt/und wir haben eine Stimme, um ihn abzuwählen.“
Wegen Verwendung seiner Songs bei einer Trump-Ansprache hatte Young kürzlich juristische Schritte gegen das Team der US-Republikaner eingeleitet. In einer Klage wegen Urheberrechtsverletzung schrieb der Singer-Songwriter unter anderem, er könne es nicht erlauben, dass seine Musik als „"Titelsong" für eine spalterische, un-amerikanische Kampagne von Ignoranz und Hass“ benutzt werde.
Die Vorwürfe drehen sich um die nicht genehmigte Verwendung der Songs „Rockin’ In The Free World“ und „Devil’s Sidewalk“ im Juni bei einer Trump-Kundgebung in Tulsa/Oklahoma. Young verlangt unter anderem Schadenersatz. Schon 2015 hatte sich der Musiker beschwert, als Trump im US-Wahlkampf seine Songs verwendete.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200817-99-191853/2