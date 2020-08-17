Musikalischer Appell : Neil Young sucht einen US-Präsidenten

Berlin Rockstar Neil Young lässt nicht locker bei seiner kämpferischen Ablehnung von Donald Trump. Dafür schreibt er sogar ein Lied um.

Rockstar Neil Young („Heart Of Gold“) hat einen 14 Jahre alten Song mit neuem Text zum Angriff auf den republikanischen US-Präsidenten umgeschrieben.

„Looking For A Leader“, ursprünglich aus dem Young-Album „Living With War“ (2006), ist zugleich ein flammender Appell, am 3. November die oppositionellen US-Demokraten zu wählen.