Show auf Apple TV+ : Reese Witherspoon sucht den Country-Star

Ein Kindheitstraum für Reese Witherspoon geht n Erfüllung. Die Schauspielerin mischt neuerdings in der Country-Business mit und geht auf Talentsuche.

Oscar-Preisträgerin Reese Witherspoon (44, „Walk the Line“) verbindet ihre Leidenschaft für Country-Musik mit einem neuen Projekt.

Mit ihrer Firma Hello Sunshine soll die Schauspielerin für den Streamingdienst Apple TV+ die Show „My Kind of Country“ produzieren. Ihr Kindheitstraum, einmal wie Country-Star Dolly Parton zu sein, werde sich bestimmt nie erfüllen, aber dieses Projekt sei wohl die zweitbeste Sache, witzelte Witherspoon auf Instagram.

Im Rahmen der Wettbewerbsserie sollen Country-Musik-Talente gefunden werden. Die Show soll Sängern und Songschreibern eine Plattform bieten und „die Freude von Country-Musik jedermann in aller Welt“ näher bringen, erklärte Witherspoon. Sie selbst sei in der Country-Hochburg Nashville in Tennessee groß geworden und diese Musik sei ein riesiger Teil ihres Lebens gewesen.