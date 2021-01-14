  1. News
Wie Dylan und Young: Shakira hat ihre Songrechte verkauft

Shakira ist nicht nur Sängerin, sondern auch Songwriterin. Foto: Al Diaz/TNS via ZUMA Wire/dpa

Berlin/London Auf dem Konto der Kolumbianerin dürfte es recht gut aussehen. Sie hat ihren Katalog mit 145 Songs verkauft.

Pop-Superstar Shakira (43) hat ihre Songrechte zu 100 Prozent an das Unternehmen Hipgnosis verkauft. „Willkommen in der Hipgnosis-Familie, Shakira“, schrieb die britische Firma auf Twitter.

Der von Merck Mercuriadis geleitete Hipgnosis Songs Fund verwaltet geistiges Eigentum und Liedrechte.

Die kolumbianische Sängerin Shakira sei „eine der ernsthaftesten und erfolgreichsten Songwriterinnen der letzten 25 Jahre, die praktisch jeden Song, den sie jemals aufgenommen hat, geschrieben oder mitgeschrieben hat“. Das betonte Firmengründer Mercuriadis laut Mitteilung.

Auch die mehrfache Grammy-Gewinnerin selbst hob laut US-Fachmagazin „Billboard“ diese kreativen Fähigkeiten hervor: „Songwriterin zu sein, ist eine Leistung, die ich als gleichwertig und vielleicht sogar größer betrachte, als Sängerin und Künstlerin zu sein.“ Sobald ein Song in der Welt sei, gehöre er nicht nur ihr, „sondern auch denjenigen, die ihn schätzen“. Der Verkauf umfasst Shakiras Katalog mit 145 Songs und Welthits wie „Wherever, Whenever“ oder „Hips Don't Lie“ - aber „Billboard“ zufolge keine künftigen Kompositionen.

Hipgnosis hatte erst kürzlich bereits den Erwerb von 50 Prozent der Songrechte des kanadisch-amerikanischen Folkrock-Superstars Neil Young bekanntgegeben. Die zum Universal-Konzern gehörende Common Music Group kaufte vor einigen Wochen für mehrere hundert Millionen Dollar die Rechte an Bob Dylans Gesamtwerk, insgesamt 600 Aufnahmen.

