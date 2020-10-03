  1. News
  2. Kultur & Medien
  3. Überregional

Literaturwissenschaftlerin: Sigrid Damm mit Weimar-Preis ausgezeichnet

Literaturwissenschaftlerin : Sigrid Damm mit Weimar-Preis ausgezeichnet

Die Literaturwissenschaftlerin und Autorin Sigrid Damm hat den Weimar-Preis 2020 erhalten. Foto: Hans J. Wiedemann/Suhrkamp Verlag/dpa

Weimar Die Autorin Sigrid Damm hat den Weimar-Preis erhalten. Begründet wurde das mit ihrer Arbeit, die viel „Welt- und Existenzdurchdringendes“ enthalte.

Die Arbeit der Autorin und Literaturwissenschaftlerin Sigrid Damm ist mit dem diesjährigen Weimar-Preis gewürdigt worden. Die 79-Jährige erhielt die Auszeichnung am Tag der Deutschen Einheit im Rahmen einer festlichen Stadtratssitzung im Deutschen Nationaltheater (DNT).

„Niemand sonst hat so Welt- und Existenzdurchdringendes für die Wiederbelebung der Weimarer Klassik geleistet wie Sie, Frau Damm“, sagte die Präsidentin der Klassik Stiftung Weimar, Ulrike Lorenz, in Weimar.

Wegen der Corona-Pandemie konnten die Zeremonie deutlich weniger Gäste vor Ort verfolgen - die Veranstaltung wurde am Samstag aber live im Internet übertragen.

Damm wurde 1940 in Gotha geboren und lebt als freie Schriftstellerin in Berlin und Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Zu ihren Büchern gehören unter anderem Biografien wie „Cornelia Goethe“, „Christiane und Goethe“ und „Das Leben des Friedrich Schiller“.

Der Weimar-Preis wird nach Angaben der Stadt seit 1990 an Menschen verliehen, die sich um das geistig-kulturelle Ansehen Weimars überregional verdient gemacht haben. Er ist mit 5000 Euro dotiert und wird alle zwei Jahre vergeben.

Mitteilung Stadt Weimar

Suhrkamp über Damm

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201003-99-810016/2

(dpa)