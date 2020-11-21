21. November 2020 um 02:59 Uhr
Netflix-Mysteryserie
:
„Stranger Things“-Besetzung wächst an
Tom Wlaschiha wird in der vierten Staffel der Netflix-Mysteryserie „Stranger Things“ mitmischen. Foto: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/dpa
Los Angeles Zuwachs für die Netflix-Mysteryserie „Stranger Things“: Der deutsche Schauspieler Tom Wlaschiha wird neben dem als Freddy Krueger bekannten Horror-Star Robert Englund eine Rolle übernehmen.
Acht neue Darsteller werden in der vierten Staffel der Netflix-Mysteryserie „Stranger Things“ mitmischen, darunter der deutsche Schauspieler Tom Wlaschiha (47, „Game of Thrones“) und der als Freddy Krueger bekannte Horror-Star Robert Englund (73).
Netflix stellte die neue Riege am Freitag auf Twitter vor. Unter den Neuzugängen sind auch Jamie Campbell Bower („Sweeney Todd“), Eduardo Franco („Booksmart“) und Joseph Quinn („Games of Thrones“).
Wlaschiha soll die Rolle eines russischen Gefängnisaufsehers namens Dmitri spielen. Seine Figur wird als „smart und charmant“ beschrieben. „Doch kann man ihm trauen?“, heißt es auf dem Twitter-Konto der Serie. Der bärbeißige Sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour) ist in der vierten Staffel ein Gefangener.
2019 lief die dritte Staffel der Erfolgs-Serie um Will, Mike, Eleven und ihre Freunde aus der Kleinstadt Hawkins in den 80er Jahren, die von bösen Mächten bedroht werden. Zur Stammbesetzung zählen unter anderem Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder und David Harbour.
Die Dreharbeiten zu der vierten Staffel waren wegen der Corona-Pandemie im Frühjahr unterbrochen worden. Ende September seien sie im US-Bundesstaat Georgia wieder angelaufen, berichtete „Deadline.com“. Es ist noch nicht bekannt, wann die neue Staffel veröffentlicht wird.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201121-99-410843/2