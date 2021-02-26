26. Februar 2021 um 17:25 Uhr
Kunstaktion
:
Stuttgarter Ballett tanzt in transparenten Bällen
Sie müssen Abstand halten: Elisa Badenes und Friedemann Vogel vom Stuttgarter Ballett. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa
Stuttgart Distanz und Nähe, Zusammensein und Abstand - all das bestimmt momentan das Miteinander. In einem Kunstprojekt wird die Corona-Ausnahmesituation reflektiert.
Für ein Kunstprojekt haben sich mehrere Tänzer des Stuttgarter Balletts in ihren klassischen Kostümen und in Luftblasen arrangieren und fotografieren lassen.
Die Aktion ist Teil des Projekts „Social Distance Stacks“ von Florian Mehnert. Der Künstler will thematisieren, wie sich der in der Corona-Pandemie notwendige Abstand auf Menschen auswirkt und wie wichtig Nähe als Bestandteil des sozialen Miteinanders ist.
„Das Projekt zeigt genau das, was den Tänzern und uns in dieser Zeit am meisten fehlt: das Zusammensein im Tanz, das klassische Handlungsballett, die weltberühmten Paare und die Nähe auf der Bühne und zum Publikum“, sagte Ballettintendant Tamas Detrich der dpa.
Für die Fotos auf der Bühne der John-Cranko-Schule wurden Szenen aus den Ballettwerken „Schwanensee“, „Giselle“ und „Romeo und Julia“ ausgewählt. „Was ist ein Tänzer, der nicht tanzen kann in dieser Zeit? Was sind Paartänzer, die im romantischen und künstlerischen Sinn nicht zusammenkommen können“, sagte Mehnert am Rande des Shootings in Stuttgart.
Die Bilder sind Teil einer Fotoserie des Künstlers. „Es macht die soziale Distanz in der Ausnahme-Situation der Corona Pandemie sichtbar“, sagte Mehnert. Er hatte zuvor bereits Musiker der Stuttgarter Philharmoniker und Schauspieler des Theater Freiburg in Luftblasen fotografiert.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210226-99-610395/3