3. September 2020 um 02:06 Uhr
Filmfest Venedig
:
Tilda Swinton mit Ehrenlöwen geehrt
Schauspielerin Tilda Swinton posiert mit ihrem Goldenen Löwen für das Lebenswerk für Fotografen. Foto: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/dpa
Venedig Als „eine der originellsten Schauspielerinnen“ ehrt das Filmfestival Venedig Tilda Swinton. Die sagt: Kino sei ihr „wahres Mutterland“.
Schauspielerin Tilda Swinton ist beim Filmfestival Venedig mit dem Ehrenlöwen für ihr Lebenswerk ausgezeichnet worden. Die 59-jährige schottische Oscarpreisträgerin nahm die Ehrung in der Lagunenstadt von der diesjährigen Jurypräsidentin Cate Blanchett entgegen.
„Kino ist einfach mein glücklicher Ort. Es ist mein wahres Mutterland“, sagte Swinton. Sie trug im Saal - wie alle anderen Gäste - zunächst einen Mundschutz, nahm ihn dann aber für die Verleihung ab.
Festivaldirektor Alberto Barbera hatte vor der Verleihung erklärt: „Tilda Swinton wird einstimmig anerkannt als eine der originellsten und stärksten Schauspielerinnen (...). Jede ihrer Darstellungen ist ein angstfreies Herausfordern von Konventionen, künstlerisch wie sozial.“
Die zweifache Mutter Swinton hat im Laufe ihrer Karriere in so unterschiedlichen Werken wie „Michael Clayton“ mit George Clooney sowie „Der seltsame Fall des Benjamin Button“ mit Brad Pitt mitgespielt. Sie entscheidet sich auch immer wieder für Independentfilme wie Jim Jarmuschs Vampirdrama „Only Lovers Left Alive“, Sally Potters Historienwerk „Orlando“ und den Science-Fiction-Actionfilm „Snowpiercer“ des Südkoreaners Bong Joon-ho („Parasite“).
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200903-99-409865/3