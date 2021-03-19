19. März 2021 um 17:08 Uhr
Gastauftritt
:
Udo Lindenberg macht beim „Tatort“ mit
Der echte Udo Lindenberg. Er hat aber auch einige Doubles. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa
Hamburg Der Hamburger Rockmusiker hat schonmal mit der Schauspielerin Maria Furtwängler gesungen. Jetzt wollen sie sich die Kamera teilen. Und noch ein anderer Prominenter wirkt am Film mit.
Nach einem von der „Tatort“-Schauspielerin Maria Furtwängler (54) mitentwickelten Drehbuch ermittelt ihre populäre TV-Figur Kommissarin Charlotte Lindholm bald in Hamburg.
Einen Gastauftritt hat dabei auch Rocksänger Udo Lindenberg (74). Die Regie bei dem Krimi mit dem Arbeitstitel „Alles kommt zurück“ führt Detlev Buck („Männerpension“, „Knallhart“), wie der Norddeutsche Rundfunk (NDR) am Freitag mitteilte.
In dem Krimi, der voraussichtlich vom 9. April bis 10. Mai in Hamburg gedreht wird und Ende 2021 im Ersten laufen soll, reist Lindholm privat von Göttingen nach Hamburg, um sich heimlich mit einem Mann zu treffen. Doch der ist tot. War der Mörder einer der Udo-Lindenberg-Doppelgänger, die gerade wegen eines Castings das Hotel bevölkern? Lindholm ermittelt auf eigene Faust.
„Die Idee zum Drehbuch geht auf die musikalische Zusammenarbeit zwischen Furtwängler und Lindenberg zurück, gemeinsam haben sie 2018 den Song "Bist Du vom KGB?" aufgenommen“, erläuterte der NDR. Nach dieser Solo-Ermittlung löse Lindholm den nächsten Fall wieder im Duo mit ihrer Göttinger Kollegin Anaïs Schmitz (Florence Kasumba).
Der „Bild am Sonntag“ hatte Furtwängler schon gesagt: „Udo Lindenberg spielt mit, Detlev Buck konnten wir als Regisseur gewinnen. Ich glaube, das wird ein sehr besonderer Film.“ Charlotte mache einen kleinen Urlaub in Hamburg. „Die Stadt ist ja sozusagen gerade frei, weil Til Schweiger aktuell dort keinen "Tatort" dreht. Und Udo ist natürlich in Hamburg. Er ist auch im "Tatort" er selbst und wird selbstverständlich auch singen. Das kann er am besten.“
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210319-99-892610/2