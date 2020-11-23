23. November 2020 um 07:24 Uhr
Lage in Deutschland
:
10.864 Fälle: Corona-Neuinfektionen auf Vorwochenniveau
Eine Altenpflegerin führt im Seniorenheim Pauline-Krone-Heim der Altenhilfe Tübingen einen Antigen-Corona-Schnelltest durch. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa
Berlin Vor den neuen Beratungen von Bund und Ländern am Mittwoch über das weitere Vorgehen in der Corona-Pandemie hat sich die Zahl der Neuinfektionen seit etwa zwei Wochen auf hohem Niveau eingependelt.
Erwartungsgemäß haben die Gesundheitsämter dem Robert Koch-Institut (RKI) vergleichsweise wenig neue Corona-Infektionen gemeldet.
So seien binnen 24 Stunden 10.864 neue Fälle übermittelt worden, wie das RKI am Montagmorgen bekanntgab. Am Freitag war mit 23.648 gemeldeten Fällen ein Höchststand erreicht worden. Am vergangenen Montag hatte die Zahl bei 10.824 gelegen. An Sonntagen und Montagen sind die Zahlen vergleichsweise gering, weil laut RKI am Wochenende weniger Proben genommen werden und dadurch auch insgesamt weniger getestet wird.
Im Oktober und Anfang November war die Zahl der gemeldeten Corona-Neuansteckungen in Deutschland rasant gestiegen. Nun hat sich der Wert seit etwa zwei Wochen auf hohem Niveau eingependelt. Der nach Inkrafttreten des Teil-Lockdowns erhoffte Rückgang ist bislang nicht klar zu erkennen.
Das RKI zählt seit Beginn der Pandemie insgesamt 929.133 nachgewiesene Infektionen mit Sars-CoV-2 in Deutschland (Stand: 23.11., 00.00 Uhr). Die Zahl der Todesfälle im Zusammenhang mit dem Virus stieg bis Montag um 90 auf insgesamt 14.112. Das RKI schätzt, dass rund 618.800 Menschen inzwischen genesen sind.
Das sogenannte Sieben-Tage-R lag laut RKI-Lagebericht vom Sonntag bei 1,03 (Vortag: 1,07). Das bedeutet, dass im Durchschnitt jede Person, die mit SARS-CoV-2 infiziert ist, ungefähr eine weitere Person ansteckt. Der Wert bildet jeweils das Infektionsgeschehen vor 8 bis 16 Tagen ab. Liegt er für längere Zeit unter 1, flaut das Infektionsgeschehen ab.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201123-99-428545/3