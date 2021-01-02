  1. News
Britische Royals: Buckingham-Palast: Impfung ist Privatsache der Queen

Die Impfung soll Privatsache der Queen bleiben. Foto: Glyn Kirk/PA Wire/dpa

London Königin Elizabeth II. gehört zur Hochrisikogruppe. Auch ihr wird eine Impfung gegen das Coronavirus empfohlen. Der Buckingham-Palast erklärt diese Angelegenheit jedoch zur Privatsache.

Mit ihren 94 Jahren gehört sie zur Hochrisikogruppe: Aber ob die britische Königin Elizabeth II. bereits gegen das Coronavirus geimpft wurde, soll Privatsache bleiben.

Das sagte eine Sprecherin des Buckingham-Palasts auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in London. Öffentliche Äußerungen dazu werde es nicht geben. Die Queen hatte die Weihnachtstage gemeinsam mit Prinz Philip (99) auf Schloss Windsor verbracht und auf Familientreffen verzichtet.

Weniger Scheu vor der Öffentlichkeit hatte die dänische Königin Margrethe II. (80) gezeigt. Sie wurde an Neujahr gegen das Coronavirus geimpft, wie das dänische Königshaus am Freitagnachmittag mitteilte. Ihre zweite Dosis erhält sie demnach in rund drei Wochen.

In Großbritannien wurden nach Angaben der Regierung mittlerweile eine Million Menschen gegen Corona geimpft. Von kommender Woche an soll neben dem Impfstoff von Biontech und Pfizer auch das von der Universität Oxford und dem britisch-schwedischen Konzern Astrazeneca entwickelte Präparat verabreicht werden. Bis der Anteil der Geimpften der Situation tatsächlich spürbare Erleichterung verschafft, dürften jedoch noch Wochen und Monate vergehen.

