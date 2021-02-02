2. Februar 2021 um 08:35 Uhr
Nördliche Vororte von Perth
:
Buschbrand in Westaustralien zerstört Dutzende Häuser
Die Polizei spricht bei einer Straßensperre auf der Great Northern Autobahn mit Anwohnern, die versuchen, in ihre Häuser zurückzukehren. Foto: Richard Wainwright/AAP/dpa
Perth Im Westen Australiens ist ein Waldbrand außer Kontrolle geraten. Nördlich von Perth wurden Dutzende Häuser zerstört. Mehr als 300 Feuerwehrleute sind im Einsatz.
Ein außer Kontrolle geratener Waldbrand in Westaustralien hat Berichten zufolge bis zu 30 Häuser zerstört. Betroffen waren die nördlichen Vororte der Millionenmetropole Perth.
Die Flammen bedrohten auch weitere Häuser, speziell in den Gemeinden Brigadoon und Gidgegannup, berichtete das Nachrichteportal „Perth Now“ am Dienstag.
Ob es auch Opfer gegeben habe, werde derzeit noch geprüft, zitierte das Portal den Premierminister von Western Australia, Mark McGowan. Es handele sich um eine „extrem besorgniserregende und ernste Situation“.
Mehr als 300 Feuerwehrleute kämpften gegen das Feuer. Mittlerweile seien aber bereits mehr als 7000 Hektar Land zerstört, hieß es. Die Polizei sprach von einer „immensen Tragödie“. Heiße Winde hatten die Flammen über Nacht weiter angefacht.
In Perth wurden am Dienstag wieder Temperaturen von mehr als 35 Grad erwartet. Bereits Anfang Januar hatten nördlich von Perth Feuer gewütet. Dabei verbrannten bereits Tausende Hektar Buschland.
Die Australier hoffen, von einer Feuerkatastrophe wie im vergangenen Jahr verschont zu bleiben. Verheerende Buschbrände hatten von August 2019 bis März 2020 in sechs der insgesamt acht australischen Bundesstaaten und Territorien über zwölf Millionen Hektar Land verwüstet. Mehr als 30 Menschen starben, fast drei Milliarden Tiere wurden laut Umweltorganisation WWF geschädigt oder getötet.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210202-99-264357/2