Neuer Höchststand : Erstmals mehr als 4300 Corona-Tote an einem Tag in den USA

Ein COVID-19-Patient im St. Joseph Hospital im us-amerikanischen Orange bei Los Angeles. Foto: Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

Baltimore Trauriger Meilenstein überschritten: Erstmals sterben in den USA mehr als 4300 Menschen an Corona binnen eines Tages. Die Pandemie wütet in den Vereinigten Staaten stärker als je zuvor.

In den USA hat die Zahl der an einem Tag erfassten Toten mit einer bestätigten Corona-Infektion einen neuen Höchststand erreicht. Am Dienstag meldeten die Behörden 4327 Tote, wie aus Daten der Johns-Hopkins-Universität (JHU) in Baltimore vom Mittwochmorgen (MEZ) hervorging.

Der bisherige Höchstwert war mit 4194 Toten am 7. Januar registriert worden. Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen war am selben Tag mit 215.805 vergleichsweise niedrig. Der bisherige Tagesrekord wurde am 2. Januar mit 302.506 neuen Fällen verzeichnet.

In dem Land mit rund 330 Millionen Einwohnern haben sich bislang rund 22,8 Millionen Menschen mit dem Erreger Sars-CoV-2 infiziert, mehr als 380.000 Menschen starben an den Folgen. In absoluten Zahlen gemessen sind das mehr als in jedem anderen Land der Welt.

Die Johns-Hopkins-Webseite wird regelmäßig aktualisiert und zeigt daher einen höheren Stand als die offiziellen Zahlen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO). In manchen Fällen werden die Zahlen - unter anderem die der Neuinfektionen binnen 24 Stunden, aber auch die der Toten - nachträglich aktualisiert.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210113-99-04954/3

(dpa)