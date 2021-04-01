1. April 2021 um 07:26 Uhr
Robert Koch-Institut
:
Fast 25.000 Corona-Neuinfektionen
Helfer bereiten in Hannover Schnelltests auf das Coronavirus für Autofahrer vor. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa
Berlin Die dritte Corona-Welle schlägt weiterhin voll zu. Binnen eines Tages sind 24.300 Corona-Neuinfektionen gemeldet worden. Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz schnellt weiter in die Höhe.
Die Gesundheitsämter in Deutschland haben dem Robert Koch-Institut (RKI) binnen eines Tages 24.300 Corona-Neuinfektionen gemeldet. Zudem wurden innerhalb von 24 Stunden 201 neue Todesfälle verzeichnet.
Das geht aus Zahlen des RKI hervor. Vor genau einer Woche hatte das RKI binnen eines Tages 22.657 Neuinfektionen und 228 neue Todesfälle verzeichnet.
Die Daten geben den Stand des RKI-Dashboards von 05.30 Uhr wieder, nachträgliche Änderungen oder Ergänzungen des RKI sind möglich. Die Zahl der binnen sieben Tagen gemeldeten Neuinfektionen pro 100.000 Einwohner (Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz) lag laut RKI am Morgen bundesweit bei 134,2 - und damit etwas über dem Niveau vom Vortag (132,3).
Das RKI zählte seit Beginn der Pandemie 2.833.173 nachgewiesene Infektionen mit Sars-CoV-2 in Deutschland. Die tatsächliche Gesamtzahl dürfte deutlich höher liegen, da viele Infektionen nicht erkannt werden. Die Zahl der Genesenen gab das RKI mit etwa 2.535.000 an. Die Gesamtzahl der Menschen, die an oder unter Beteiligung einer nachgewiesenen Infektion mit Sars-CoV-2 gestorben sind, stieg auf 76.543.
Der bundesweite Sieben-Tage-R-Wert lag laut RKI-Lagebericht vom Mittwochabend bei 0,97 (Vortag: 1,01). Das bedeutet, dass 100 Infizierte rechnerisch 97 weitere Menschen anstecken. Der Wert bildet jeweils das Infektionsgeschehen vor 8 bis 16 Tagen ab. Liegt er für längere Zeit unter 1, flaut das Infektionsgeschehen ab; liegt er anhaltend darüber, steigen die Fallzahlen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210401-99-50134/3