Schwere Haiattacke Hai greift Surfer in Australien an - schwere Beinverletzung

DPI Fisheries advise: tagged White Shark #1076 detected by Port Macquarie receiver at 07:04:44 AM (AEST) on 23-July-2024. Last detected at 05:55:11 PM (AEST) on 02-September-2023 by Hawks Nest receiver.Tagged and released 22-September-2021(AEST) at South Ballina Beach, Ballina.