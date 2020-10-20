20. Oktober 2020 um 14:12 Uhr
Erneute Infektionen möglich?
:
Streeck ruft zur Teilnahme an seiner neuen Studie auf
Professor Hendrik Streeck, Direktor des Institut für Virologie an der Uniklinik in Bonn. (Archivbild)
Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini
Gangelt Unter anderem will der Bonner Virologe Hendrik Streeck mit seiner neuen Studie in Gangelt herausfinden, ob sich einmal bereits mit dem Coronavirus infizierte Menschen nochmal infizieren können. Das sei besonders wichtig, wenn es nächstes Jahr noch keinen Impfstoff gebe.
Der Bonner Virologe Hendrik Streeck (43) hat die Bevölkerung in der kleinen Gemeinde Gangelt im Kreis Heinsberg zur Teilnahme an seiner neuen Studie aufgerufen. Man wolle zum Beispiel verstehen, ob man sich nach einer Infektion wieder infizieren könne, erklärte der Forscher in einer am Dienstag vom Kreis verbreiteten Video-Botschaft auf Facebook.
„Das sind extrem wichtige Fragen. Weil es für uns auch Fragen beantwortet, wie wir im nächsten Jahr zum Beispiel
mit Sars-CoV-2 umgehen würden, wenn es keinen Impfstoff gibt“, sagte er. Bei dem Untersuchungstermin am Mittwoch werde man Blut abnehmen, einen Rachenabstrich machen und Fragen stellen.
Der Appell richtete sich an Menschen, die Streeck und sein Team bereits für eine Vorgängerstudie - die sogenannte Heinsberg-Studie - untersucht hatten.
Die Wissenschaftler hatten dabei die
Ausbreitung des Coronavirus in Gangelt unter die Lupe genommen, das nach einer Karnevalssitzung im Frühjahr zu einem der ersten deutschen Corona-Hotspots geworden war. Die Studie sorgte für Aufsehen, es gab aber auch Kritik an der Methodik und der Begleitung durch eine PR-Agentur. Mit der Folge-Untersuchung will Streeck zum Beispiel herausfinden, ob einmal infizierte Menschen gegen erneute Infektionen mit dem Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 immun sind.