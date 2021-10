Vulkanausbruch auf La Palma : Schwefelgaswolke zieht über Deutschland hinweg

SO2 from #CumbreVieja #LaPalma🌋 (assuming ~5km injection height) continuing across Europe the next couple of days & reaching the Caribbean late Thursday. @CopernicusECMWF Atmosphere Monitoring Service @ECMWF 19 Oct 00 UTC forecast visualized by @Windycom https://t.co/3x0ZpQASaW https://t.co/5yZsfl7lg2 pic.twitter.com/woJibwp3RA