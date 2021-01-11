Kultserie : „Sex and the City“ wird neu aufgelegt

Hier ist die Originalbesetzung noch zusammen: Sarah Jessica Parker (l-r), Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall und Cynthia Nixon kommen 2010 zur Premiere des Films „Sex and the City 2“. Foto: Daniel Deme/epa/dpa

New York Gute Nachrichten für Fans von „Sex and the City“: Die Kultserie um New Yorker Frauen und ihre Liebesabenteuer wird neu aufgelegt - eine aus der Originalbesetzung fehlt jedoch.

HBO Max wird mit der Serie „And Just Like That“ ein neues Kapitel basierend auf dem Buch „Sex and the City“ und der Original-TV-Serie produzieren. Das gab der Warner-Streamingdienst bekannt.

Sarah Jessica Parker (55), Cynthia Nixon (54) und Kristin Davis (55) sind als Hauptdarstellerinnen und als ausführende Produzentinnen an Bord.

Parker spielt erneut die Kolumnistin Carrie Bradshaw, Davis die brünette Charlotte York und Cynthia Nixon die rothaarige Anwältin Miranda Hobbes. Von der Originalbesetzung fehlt Kim Cattrall (64) in der Rolle der zickigen Sexbombe Samantha Jones.

Das Revival soll den drei Freundinnen auf ihrer Reise „von der komplizierten Realität von Leben und Freundschaften in ihren Dreißigern“ zu der „noch komplizierteren Realität“ ab 50 folgen, heißt es in der Mitteilung. Geplant sind zehn halbstündige Episoden mit Drehstart in New York im späten Frühjahr.

Auf Instagram posteten Parker, Davis und Nixon am Sonntag einen kleinen Videoteaser mit Szenen aus Manhattan. „Alles ist möglich. Wir treffen uns dort!“, schrieb Davis. „Ich wunderte mich schon...wo sie jetzt sind?“, kommentierte Parker.

Die vielfach preisgekrönte HBO-Serie lief in den USA von 1998 bis 2004. Es folgten die Spielfilme „Sex and the City - Der Film“ (2008) und „Sex and the City 2“ (2010).

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210111-99-974835/2

(dpa)