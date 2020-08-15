Marge kontert Trump-Beraterin : „Simpsons“ werden in US-Wahlkampf hineingezogen

Homer und Marge Simpson. Foto: Screenshot Youtube "Animation on FOX"

Washington Trump ist sich sicher, „die Vorstadt-Hausfrau“ werde bei der Wahl im November für ihn stimmen - doch Marge Simpson gehört offensichtlich nicht dazu. Die Fernsehfamilie „Simpsons“ spielt jetzt sogar eine Rolle im Wahlkampf.

Die Zeichentrick-Familie „Die Simpsons“ ist in den US-Präsidentschaftswahlkampf hineingezogen worden - und findet das offenbar gar nicht lustig. Eine Beraterin von US-Präsident Donald Trump, Jenna Ellis, hatte die Stimme der demokratischen Vize-Kandidatin Kamala Harris am Mittwoch in einem Tweet mit der von Marge Simpson verglichen.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.</p>— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) <a href="https://twitter.com/JennaEllisEsq/status/1293660400093888512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

„Die Simpsons“ reagierten am Freitag auf Twitter mit einem Video-Clip, in dem sich die Mutter der Figuren Lisa, Bart und Maggie über den Vergleich beschwert. „Normalerweise mische ich mich nicht in die Politik ein“, sagt Marge darin mit ihrer etwas krächzenden, knorrigen Stimme. Aber: „Lisa hat gesagt, dass sie (Jenna Ellis) das nicht als Kompliment meint.“

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Marge is probably going to vote Democrat... by mail. <a href="https://t.co/UMcpXPuvFm">https://t.co/UMcpXPuvFm</a></p>— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) <a href="https://twitter.com/JennaEllisEsq/status/1294303356723355654?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Als „gewöhnliche Vorstadt-Hausfrau“ beginne sie, sich wenig geachtet zu fühlen, fügt Marge hinzu. Das Video spielte damit auf einen Tweet von Trump von Mittwoch an, in dem er schrieb, „die Vorstadt-Hausfrau“ werde bei der Wahl im November für ihn stimmen. Trump hatte damit Kritik und Rassismus-Vorwürfe auf sich gezogen, weil er seine Aussage auf ein Wohnungsbauprogramm bezog, das er beendet hatte. Die Häuser in dem unter Präsident Barack Obama gestarteten Programm werden oft von Schwarzen und Lateinamerikanern bewohnt.

Die US-Zeichentrickserie feierte dieses Jahr ihr 30. Jubiläum und nimmt alle Teile der amerikanischen Gesellschaft aufs Korn, weshalb auch immer wieder Bezüge zur Realpolitik gemacht werden. Die Simpsons sollen - überzeichnet - eine typische amerikanische Familie darstellen, halten sich aber normalerweise aus den Grabenkämpfen zwischen Demokraten und Republikanern heraus. Ellis twitterte nach dem Simpsons-Video auch in Hinblick auf die hitzig geführte Debatte um die Briefwahl: „Marge wird wahrscheinlich die Demokraten wählen... per Post.“

(dpa)