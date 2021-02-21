21. Februar 2021 um 13:06 Uhr
Versteigerung in Perth
:
Teuerster Whisky der Welt? Auktion in Schottland endet
Eine Flasche des 60 Jahre alten „The Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare“. Foto: Peter Dibdin/Whisky Auctioneer/dpa
Perth Abends einen Whisky, das lassen sich viele Menschen schmecken. Die Spirituose, die derzeit in Schottland zum Verkauf steht, dürfte sich aber niemand einfach so leisten können.
Der teuerste Whisky der Welt könnte bald den eigenen Rekord brechen. An diesem Montagabend (22. Februar) endet die Versteigerung im schottischen Perth.
Anschließend will das Auktionshaus Whisky Auctioneer bekanntgeben, welchen Preis die 0,75-Liter-Flasche „The Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare“ erzielt hat. Im Herbst 2019 war eine Abfüllung aus demselben Fass für knapp 1,5 Millionen Pfund (heute 1,73 Mio Euro) unter den Hammer gekommen.
Der Whisky stammt aus einem legendären Vorrat, für Liebhaber ist es der „heilige Gral“. „Es gibt außerordentliche Fässer von Macallan, und es gibt Fass Nummer 263“, betont Whisky Auctioneer auf seiner Internetseite. Es sei schwierig, „den richtigen Superlativ für dieses europäische Eichenfass zu finden, das vor fast 100 Jahren gefüllt wurde“ - vielleicht sei es einfach perfekt. Im Jahr 1986 wurden insgesamt 40 Flaschen von dem Fass abgefüllt, davon tragen nur 14 das ikonische Fine-and Rare-Etikett.
Die Spirituose gehört zu einer Sammlung von insgesamt 3900 Flaschen, die der US-Unternehmer Richard Gooding zusammengestellt hatte. Er war über Jahrzehnte immer wieder nach Schottland gereist und hatte Flaschen von fast allen Whiskybrennereien erstanden.
Angeboten werden nun mehr als 1900 Flaschen. Darunter sind auch eine Abfüllung der mittlerweile geschlossenen Brennerei Dallas Dhu von 1921 und viele weitere Macallans, die ebenfalls für weit mehr als je 10.000 Pfund verkauft werden dürften. Die Auktion läuft seit dem 12. Februar und nennt sich „The Perfect Collection - Part Two“, also „Die perfekte Kollektion - Teil Zwei“. Der zweite Teil ist es deshalb, weil es vor rund einem Jahr bereits eine erste Auktion mit Flaschen derselben Sammlung gab. Damals wurde ein Gesamtpreis von 3,2 Millionen Pfund erzielt.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210221-99-530179/3