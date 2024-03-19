Cooking show on German television Which Bonn restaurants are taking part in "Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal”
Bonn · Five restaurants from Bonn and the region are competing this week in the program "Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal" on German television channel Kabel Eins. This is how the format works and which restaurants will be participating.
"Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal”, which translates to something like “My local eatery, your local eatery”, will feature real professionals at the stove when it airs on German television. In the week from March 18 to March 22, five restaurateurs from Bonn and the region will be part of the show. This is what to know about the show and the restaurants.
What is "Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal" about?
"Who has the best restaurant in town?" is the basic idea behind the one-hour TV format. During the week, five restaurant chefs from a city or region compete against each other to find the best restaurant. Each of the five broadcasts focuses on a different restaurant. In "Mein Lokal, dein Lokal", each host tries to beat their four opponents in the categories of taste, service, atmosphere, cleanliness, value for money and overall concept to secure the weekly victory.
The contestants can award up to ten points to their fellow contestants. Presenter and TV chef Mike Süsser (53) also gives his expert opinion at the end of the week. A starter, a main course and a dessert are served à la carte while the restaurant is open. The restaurateurs are quite "tough on each other" and give each other no mercy when it comes to their assessments.
Where can the program "Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal" be seen?
The local restaurant competition is broadcast on the German channel Kabel Eins from Monday through Friday at 5:55 pm. The show is broadcast at the same time online at Joyn free of charge. The full-length episodes will also be available to watch on Joyn after the broadcast as well.
Which Bonn restaurants are taking part in "Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal”?
The "Kastaniengarten" restaurant in Bonn's Nordstadt district will kick off the Bonn edition on March 18. Restaurateur Lavinia Prösch is vying for this week's victory with a mix of German and Italian cuisine. On Tuesday, March 19, the participants will head to the "Werkstatt des Geschmacks" in Brühl. Proprietor Özkan Y. has risen from pizza supplier to self-proclaimed "gastronomy king" and wants to wow the competition with Italian cuisine. Next up is the trained pastry chef Mona D. at “Graubi Bar”, located by the ferry between Graurheindorf and Mondorf. A popular destination for cyclists, the café and bistro also aims to score points with its rivals.
The second to last show takes the participants to "Don Caruso" in Lohmar. There, Sicilian owner Devid Caruso competes for the week's victory with classics from his homeland. At the end of the week, the show heads to the traditional restaurant "Alter Zoll" in Oberpleis. María Sichert is the owner and water sommelier of the establishment. In addition to the large selection of water-based dishes, the 53-year-old also wants to impress competitors with the international dishes served up by her chef Benito.
How often has "Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal" taken place in Bonn?
In the more than ten years that "Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal" has been on air, it has already been to Bonn or the region four times. The sushi restaurant “Makiman” on Sterntorbrücke won the first Bonn local competition in May of 2015. “Shaker’s" on Bornheimer Strasse and “Gasthaus Rheinlust” in Beuel were runners-up.
The second Bonn edition in June of 2018 went outside the city limits, with Bad Honnef's “Haus im Turm” coming out on top for the week. Second place went to "Nees" in Poppelsdorf Castle (now Bar Café Restaurant Nees by Fassbender). Bronze went to the now closed "GaStru" in Kessenich.
In November of 2020, the Spanish restaurant "Tio Pepe" on Brüdergasse, the restaurant "Deutschlandreise" in Godesberg, the restaurant "Sinnfony" in Remagen-Oberwinter as well as the "Stellwerk" in Meckenheim and the "Bierthe" took part in the format. “Sinnfony” won first place.
In the last edition of the show which featured this region in March of 2022, "Aago" in Friesdorf, which offers Nepalese cuisine, and the vegan restaurant "Esskalation" in Südstadt participated. The three other competitors, "RheinBlick", "Alla Pappa!" and the burger joint "Marx&Engels" were from Cologne. The "RheinBlick" in Cologne Porz won in 2022.
(Original text: Viktor Müller / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)