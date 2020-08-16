Corona-Pandemie : WHO meldet neuen Rekord an registrierten Neuinfektionen

WHO meldet neuen Rekord an registrierten Neuinfektionen

Innerhalb von 24 Stunden ist ein neuer Rekord an Neuinfektionen registriert worden. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Genf Die Corona-Pandemie wütet schlimmer als je zuvor. Fast 300.000 Neuninfektion sind innerhalb von 24 Stunden registriert worden. Die Dunkelziffer sei immer noch erheblich.

Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) hat innerhalb von 24 Stunden weltweit so viele neue Corona-Infektionen gemeldet wie nie zuvor. Die Zahl lag bei fast 300.000, wie die WHO berichtete.