16. August 2020 um 01:41 Uhr
Corona-Pandemie
:
WHO meldet neuen Rekord an registrierten Neuinfektionen
Innerhalb von 24 Stunden ist ein neuer Rekord an Neuinfektionen registriert worden. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Genf Die Corona-Pandemie wütet schlimmer als je zuvor. Fast 300.000 Neuninfektion sind innerhalb von 24 Stunden registriert worden. Die Dunkelziffer sei immer noch erheblich.
Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) hat innerhalb von 24 Stunden weltweit so viele neue Corona-Infektionen gemeldet wie nie zuvor. Die Zahl lag bei fast 300.000, wie die WHO berichtete.
Insgesamt sind damit seit Bekanntwerden des neuen Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 Ende vergangenen Jahres weltweit mehr als 21 Millionen Infektionen gemeldet worden. Die Dunkelziffer ist nach Einschätzung von Experten erheblich. In manchen Ländern werden viele, in anderen nur wenige Menschen auf das Virus getestet.
Die konkreten Zahlen: 294.237 neue Fälle innerhalb von 24 Stunden, seit Beginn des Ausbruchs insgesamt 21.026.758 Fälle. 755.786 Infizierte sind nach der WHO-Statistik weltweit gestorben.
Den vorherigen Rekord verzeichnete die WHO am 31. Juli mit etwas über 292.000 neu gemeldeten Fällen innerhalb von 24 Stunden. Nach absoluten Zahlen sind die bevölkerungsreichen Länder USA, Brasilien und Indien mit mehr als jeweils 100.000 neuen Fällen innerhalb von sieben Tagen am stärksten betroffen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200816-99-183109/2