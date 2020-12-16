16. Dezember 2020 um 10:43 Uhr
Bundesverfassungsgericht
:
Angehörige von Kundus-Opfern scheitern in Karlsruhe
Ein afghanischer Polizist steht vor einem ausgebrannten Tanklastzug in Kundus nach dem von dem deutschen Oberst Klein angeordneten Luftangriff. Foto: epa Jawed Kargar/EPA/dpa
Karlsruhe Am 4. September 2009 war ein Luftangriff auf zwei von den Taliban gekaperte Tanklaster befohlen, bei dem auch viele Zivilisten starben. Angeordnet hatte den Angriff Bundeswehr-Oberst Georg Klein. Hinterbliebene von Opfern wollten dafür die Bundesrepublik haftbar machen.
Hinterbliebene von Opfern des Luftangriffs im afghanischen Kundus mit vielen Toten, die dafür die Bundesrepublik haftbar machen wollen, sind auch mit einer Verfassungsbeschwerde in Karlsruhe gescheitert.
Das Völkerrecht kenne keine unmittelbaren Ansprüche einzelner Geschädigter gegen einen fremden Staat, teilte das Bundesverfassungsgericht mit. Der Bundesgerichtshof (BGH) habe in dem Fall 2016 außerdem nachvollziehbar entschieden, dass der für den Einsatz zuständige Bundeswehr-Oberst Georg Klein keine Amtspflichten verletzt habe. (Az. 2 BvR 477/17)
Klein hatte in der Nacht zum 4. September 2009 den Luftangriff auf zwei von den Taliban gekaperte Tanklaster befohlen, bei dem auch viele Zivilisten starben. Zuvor war ihm mehrfach bestätigt worden, dass sich an der Stelle nur Aufständische aufhalten würden.
Anders als der BGH hält das Verfassungsgericht aber generell Amtshaftungsansprüche wegen Auslandseinsätzen der Bundeswehr für möglich. Das ergebe sich aus der grundsätzlichen Bindung aller deutschen Staatsgewalt an die Grundrechte und sei heute auch allgemeiner Rechtsgrundsatz im europäischen Rechtsraum.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201216-99-712540/4