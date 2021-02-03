3. Februar 2021 um 08:13 Uhr
Krise in Myanmar
:
Berichte: Klage wegen Hochverrats gegen Aung San Suu Kyi
Unter Hausarrest - und Berichten zufolge bald vor Gericht: Die neue Militärführung in Myanmar soll Aung San Suu Kyi Hochverrat vorwerfen. (Archivbild). Foto: Kham/Pool Reuters/AP/dpa
Naypyidaw Bei einer Verurteilung könnten der Nobelpreisträgerin 20 Jahre Haft oder sogar die Todesstrafe drohen. Nach dem Putsch geht die neue Militärführung auch gegen Politiker der entmachteten Regierung vor.
Die neue Militärführung in Myanmar will die Nobelpreisträgerin und bisherige Regierungschefin Aung San Suu Kyi Berichten zufolge wegen Hochverrats anklagen.
In sozialen Netzwerken schrieben zahlreiche Beobachter, dies hätten die Streitkräfte entschieden. Das Militär im früheren Birma hatte sich in der Nacht zum Montag zurück an die Macht geputscht, nachdem erst vor zehn Jahren demokratische Reformen eingeleitet worden waren.
Die frühere Freiheitsikone Suu Kyi und Dutzende andere Politiker wurden unter Hausarrest gestellt. Den Berichten zufolge sollen auch andere Politiker der entmachteten zivilen Regierung vor Gericht gestellt werden. Auf Hochverrat stehen in Myanmar die Todesstrafe oder bis zu 20 Jahre Haft, wie die regierungsnahe Zeitung „Global New Light Of Myanmar“ bereits 2018 berichtet hatte.
Die Streitkräfte hatten am Montag einen einjährigen Ausnahmezustand über das südostasiatische Land mit knapp 54 Millionen Einwohnern verhängt. Die Flughäfen wurden gesperrt. Am Dienstag stellte die Armee ihr neues Kabinett vor, bestehend aus Generälen, ehemaligen hochrangigen Soldaten und Politikern einer vom Militär gestützten Partei.
Die USA und die EU drohen mit Sanktionen. Der UN-Sicherheitsrat in New York konnte sich aber zunächst nicht auf eine gemeinsame Haltung einigen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-279903/3