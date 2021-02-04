4. Februar 2021 um 21:12 Uhr
Washington kündigt Püfung an
:
Biden stoppt Pläne für Truppenabzug aus Deutschland
Militärfahrzeuge der US-Armee unweit des Truppenübungsplatzes Grafenwöhr in Bayern. Foto: Armin Weigel/dpa
Washington Mit Blick auf die aus seiner Sicht zu geringen Verteidigungsausgaben Berlins hatte Donald Trump den Abzug von US-Soldaten aus Deutschland angekündigt. Unter seinem Amtsnachfolger steht aber nun auch dieser Plan zur Disposition.
Demnach sollte ein Drittel der damals 36.000 Soldaten in Deutschland in die USA zurückkehren oder in andere europäische Nato-Länder verlegt werden. Dies hätte vor allem drei Standorte in Baden-Württemberg, Bayern und Rheinland-Pfalz getroffen. Dass bereits in Trumps Amtszeit mit der Umsetzung begonnen wurde, verhinderte ein gegen den Willen des Präsidenten verabschiedetes Gesetzespaket zum Verteidigungshaushalt.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210204-99-306652/3