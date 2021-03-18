18. März 2021 um 08:38 Uhr
Atomwaffenprogramm
:
Blinken: China soll Einfluss auf Nordkorea geltend machen
Antony Blinken (l), Außenminister der USA, und Chung Eui Yong, Außenminister von Südkorea, begrüßen sich per Ellbogen-Check bei einer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz im Außenministerium in Seoul. Foto: Lim Han-Byul/Pool via AP/dpa
Seoul/Pjöngjang Das Verhältnis zwischen Washington und Pjöngjang hat sich deutlich abgekühlt. Doch die USA sind in Sorge wegen Nordkoreas Atomwaffenprogramm und appellieren an Peking, seine Beziehungen zu nutzen.
US-Außenminister Antony Blinken hat China aufgerufen, bei den Bemühungen um eine atomare Abrüstung Nordkoreas seinen Einfluss auf das Nachbarland stärker auszuspielen.
„Weil das eine Quelle der Instabilität, eine Quelle der Gefahr und offensichtlich eine Bedrohung für uns und unsere Partner ist, doch China hat ein reales Interesse daran, im Umgang damit zu helfen“, sagte Blinken mit Blick auf das nordkoreanische Atomwaffenprogramm am Donnerstag in Seoul. Dort sprach er im Anschluss an ein „Zwei-plus-Zwei“-Treffen der Außen- und Verteidigungsminister der USA und Südkoreas.
China habe aufgrund seiner einzigartigen Beziehung zu Nordkorea einen „enormen Einfluss“ auf Pjöngjang, sagte Blinken. „Was immer auch in Zukunft passiert, ich würde hoffen, dass China diesen Einfluss effektiv benutzt.“
Nordkorea hatte zuvor bestätigt, dass die neue US-Regierung mehrmals versucht habe, Kontakt aufzunehmen. Nordkoreas Erste Vizeaußenministerin Choe Son Hui hatte in einer Erklärung jedoch deutlich gemacht, dass Pjöngjang jeden Kontakt verweigern werde, solange die USA nicht bestimmte Bedingungen erfüllten. In einer von den Staatsmedien veröffentlichten Erklärung warf sie Washington eine feindselige Politik vor. Diese müssten die USA zuerst ablegen.
Der frühere US-Präsident Donald Trump hatte wegen Nordkoreas Atomprogramm Gespräche mit Machthaber Kim Jong Un angestoßen und ihn auch persönlich getroffen. In der Sache wurden dabei aber kaum Fortschritte erzielt.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210318-99-869749/2