3. November 2020 um 14:20 Uhr
Beim Binnenmarktgesetz hakt es
:
Brexit-Streit: Großbritannien ignoriert EU-Frist
Boris Johnson vor der Tür von Downing Street 10. Foto: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa
Brüssel Die Zeit für einen Post-Brexit-Deal wird immer knapper, es gibt kaum Fortschritte in den Verhandlungen zwischen der EU und Großbritannien. Nnn hat London eine wichtige Frist verstreichen lassen.
Im Streit über die Verletzung des bereits gültigen Brexit-Abkommens hat Großbritannien eine von der Europäischen Union gesetzte Frist ignoriert.
London habe nicht wie gefordert bis Ende Oktober reagiert, sagte ein Sprecher der EU-Kommission in Brüssel. Deshalb erwäge man nun weitere Schritte.
Streitpunkt ist das geplante britische Binnenmarktgesetz, das wichtige Teile des 2019 geschlossenen EU-Austrittsabkommens aushebeln soll. Die EU-Kommission sieht das als Vertrauensbruch und Verstoß gegen internationales Recht. Sie hatte Anfang Oktober ein Verfahren eingeleitet und eine Frist von einem Monat gesetzt. „Dieser Streit muss gelöst werden“, sagte der Kommissionssprecher. Der nächste Schritt wäre aus Brüsseler Sicht eine formale Streitschrift.
Unabhängig von diesem Konflikt verhandeln beide Seiten derzeit über ein Anschlussabkommen: Ein Handelspakt soll nach Ende der Brexit-Übergangsphase ab Januar Zölle und Handelshemmnisse vermeiden. Die Verhandlungen seien intensiv, doch bleibe noch viel Arbeit, sagte der Sprecher. Berichte über eine Annäherung im Streit über Fischfangrechte kommentierte er mit den Worten: „Wir haben noch keine Lösung zur Fischerei gefunden.“
Die EU hatte ursprünglich erklärt, eine Einigung müsse spätestens bis Ende Oktober stehen, damit das Abkommen noch ratifiziert werden könne. Wie lange nun noch verhandelt werden soll, wollte der Sprecher nicht sagen. EU-Chefunterhändler Michel Barnier werde diese Woche das Europaparlament und die EU-Staaten über den Stand informieren.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201103-99-192619/3