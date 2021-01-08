8. Januar 2021 um 09:40 Uhr
Lockdown in Brisbane
:
Erstmals Corona-Mutation in Australien nachgewiesen
Nach der Ankündigung des Lockdowns kam es in Brisbane zu Panikkäufen. Foto: Darren England/AAP/dpa
Brisbane Australien ist bisher vergleichsweise glimpflich durch die Corona-Krise gekommen - auch dank strikter Maßnahmen. Nun ist in Brisbane erstmals die Mutation aus Großbritannien nachgewiesen worden. Panik macht sich breit.
In Australien ist erstmals die Corona-Mutation aus England nachgewiesen worden. Als Sofortreaktion geht die Millionenstadt Brisbane im Bundesstaat Queensland in einen dreitägigen Lockdown.
Von Freitagabend bis Montagabend dürfen die Einwohner nur noch in Ausnahmefällen ihre Häuser verlassen, etwa zum Einkaufen oder für die Fahrt zur Arbeit. „Betrachten Sie es als ein langes Wochenende zu Hause mit ihren Familien oder Freunden“, sagte die Regierungschefin von Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Bis zum 15. Februar sollen auf Anordnung der Regierung in Canberra zudem viele internationale Flugverbindungen um 50 Prozent eingeschränkt werden. Zudem werden für Rückkehrer nach Australien striktere Maßnahmen eingeführt, darunter die Vorlage eines negativen Corona-Tests vor der Abreise.
Die neue Variante des Coronavirus aus Großbritannien war zuvor bei einem Angestellten eines Quarantäne-Hotels in Brisbane nachgewiesen worden. Nach der Ankündigung des Lockdowns kam es zu Panikkäufen in der Region, wie die Zeitung „Brisbane Times“ schrieb. Viele Supermärkte waren völlig überfüllt.
Australien ist dank strikter Maßnahmen bisher vergleichsweise sehr glimpflich durch die Krise gekommen. Insgesamt wurden bislang nur etwa 28.500 Fälle verzeichnet, rund 900 Menschen starben in Verbindung mit Covid-19.
