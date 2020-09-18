18. September 2020 um 01:37 Uhr
Johns Hopkins Universität
:
Mehr als 30 Millionen Corona-Infektionen weltweit
Die Kathedrale Nossa Senhora Aparecida in Brasilia wird desinfiziert. Foto: Myke Sena/dpa
Washington Weltweit haben sich mittlerweile 30 Millionen Menschen mit dem Coronavirus nachweislich infiziert. Die Dunkelziffer dürfte deutlich höher liegen.
Seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie sind nach Angaben von US-Wissenschaftlern weltweit mehr als 30 Millionen Infektionen mit dem Coronavirus verzeichnet worden. Das geht aus Daten der Universität Johns Hopkins in Baltimore hervor.
Die Zahl der Toten liegt demnach bei mehr 943.000. Weltweit entfallen die meisten Infektionen und Todesfälle auf die USA, ein Land mit rund 330 Millionen Einwohnern.
In den USA gibt es Johns Hopkins zufolge bislang mehr als 6,6 Millionen Infektionen mit dem Erreger Sars-CoV-2 und mehr als 197.000 Todesfälle. An zweiter Stelle steht - gemessen an den Ansteckungen - Indien mit 5,1 Millionen Infektionen und mehr als 83.000 Toten. An dritter Stelle folgt Brasilien mit mehr als 4,4 Millionen Infektionen und gut 134.000 Todesfällen.
Relativ zur Einwohnerzahl ist die Zahl der Toten allerdings in sechs Ländern höher als in den USA. An erster Stelle steht nach den Statistiken der Johns Hopkins-Universität Peru mit knapp 97 Todesopfern pro 100.000 Einwohner. Mit deutlichem Abstand folgen Bolivien, Spanien, Chile, Ecuador, Brasilien und die USA - dort starben gut 60 Menschen pro 100 000 Einwohner.
Die Johns-Hopkins-Webseite wird regelmäßig mit eingehenden Daten aktualisiert und zeigt daher einen höheren Stand als die offiziellen Zahlen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO). In manchen Fällen wurden die Zahlen zuletzt aber auch wieder nach unten korrigiert. Experten gehen in jedem Fall von einer höheren Dunkelziffer aus.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200918-99-608722/3