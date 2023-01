Westjordanland : Raketen in Israel abgefangen - Luftangriffe im Gazastreifen

#UN Envoy @TWennesland:

Deeply alarmed & saddened by the continuing cycle of violence. Crucial to reduce tensions immediately & prevent more loss of life. Urges, & remains engaged w/, 🇮🇱 & 🇵🇸 auths. to deescalate tensions, restore calm & avoid further conflict.

