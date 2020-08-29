29. August 2020 um 01:22 Uhr
„Louise Michel“
:
Rettungsschiff bittet um Hilfe: 130 weitere Migranten
Die Besatzung des Rettungsschiffs der Louise Michel braucht dringend Unterstützung. Foto: -/Louise Michel/dpa
Berlin An Bord des von Banksy unterstützten Seenotrettungsschiffs befinden sich mehr als 200 Gerettete. Die Crew schlägt Alarm. Dringende Hilfe wird benötigt. Ein Person soll bereits tot sein.
Die Besatzung des Rettungsschiffs „Louise Michel“ hat die italienische Küstenwache und das maltesische Militär per Twitter um Hilfe gebeten. Man habe eben 130 weiteren Menschen in Seenot geholfen, darunter viele Frauen und Kinder, und es sei keine Hilfe in Sicht, hieß es.
Eine zehnköpfige Besatzung kümmere sich um 219 Menschen. „Wir brauchen sofort Hilfe.“ Es gehe nicht an, dass die Migranten in einem Seenotrettungsgebiet der Europäischen Union im Stich gelassen würden. An Bord befinde sich bereits ein Toter, andere seien verletzt. Sea-Watch International bat ebenfalls bei Twitter um Hilfe. Die „Louis Michel“ gerate in einen Notstand.
Die Louise Michel fährt unter deutscher Flagge. Das Schiff befindet sich der offiziellen Website zufolge derzeit im Mittelmeer, wo es bereits am Donnerstag 89 Menschen in Not gerettet hatte.
Erst kürzlich war bekannt geworden, dass der geheimnisumwitterte Streetart-Künstler Banksy das Rettungsschiff unterstützt. „Er hat das Schiff finanziert und bemalt“, bestätigte die Sprecherin einer Organisation, die eine eigene Website zur Louise Michel erstellt hat, der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. Wer der Besitzer des Schiffes ist, wollte die Sprecherin nicht sagen. Auf dem rosa bemalten Schiff ist auf einer Schiffswand ein Kunstwerk Banksys zu sehen, das ein Mädchen mit Schwimmweste und einem herzförmigen Rettungsring zeigt.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200829-99-351451/2