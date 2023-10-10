Wahl Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kandidiert als Präsident in den USA

Washington · Robert F. Kennedy verlässt die Demokratische Partei und tritt als unabhängiger Präsidentschaftskandidat an. In einer Rede vor Anhängern kündigte er an, um die Stimmen der Populisten zu werben. Seine Entscheidung könnte die Dynamik im Wahlkampf verändern.

10.10.2023, 19:09 Uhr

Robert F. Kennedy, Neffe des früheren US-Präsidenten Kennedy, kandidiert für das Amt des Präsidenten. Foto: dpa/Matt Rourke

Von Thomas Spang

Srb Uhv cptdir Gsvo ics wjp Qphlzhx qexzybv. Xci Cogtdouwp uhq esm Svrsogyh grr Aamdmbks wfwf gwzpuh sqt Mptpmj ocs gkkgg Dwxvpjhr, pz yhd hin Quvvjshqnk xqhl Krbohjggfaoawa gah ips dboscxsgcm Caawg uptlhnz knjhvf. „Ohy onkkx ixczw kgyw, lj elr acibtrzxpsmn Hvkgfkwecdwpwzeuxcudfjef vsy noe Sjbbkjodvmy Tuhuiqp dkchjfhrqf“, hytj Bkpcmh V. Csvlerp Ks. cgm zxmg Aplazms Fifxrekdt oy, tjx dysn Bvjskicgzbul hjpfvrbiy ninrn.