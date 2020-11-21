21. November 2020 um 14:11 Uhr
Großangelegte Suche
:
Rund 70 Gefangene in Beirut aus Haft geflohen
Ein Gefängnis in Libanon im Osten Beiruts. Die Gefängnisse in dem Land sind stark überfüllt. Foto: Nabil Mounzer/EPA/dpa/Symbolbild
Beirut Aus einem Gefängnis in der libanesischen Hauptstadt ist Häftlingen die Flucht gelungen. Doch für einige von ihnen endete der Ausbruch tödlich.
In der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut sind rund 70 Häftlinge aus einem Gefängnis ausgebrochen. Sie hätten die Türen zu ihren Zellen durchbrochen und vor der Flucht einige Aufseher eingesperrt, hieß es aus Sicherheitskreisen.
Einige der Ausbrecher seien mit einem gestohlenen Auto gegen einen Baum gefahren, berichtete die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur NNA. Fünf Menschen kamen bei dem Unfall nach offiziellen Angaben ums Leben.
Im Osten Beiruts begann eine großangelegte Suche nach weiteren Ausbrechern. 15 seien gefasst worden, vier weitere hätten sich der Polizei gestellt, teilten libanesische Sicherheitskräfte mit. Die Gegend um das Gefängnis wurde abgesperrt.
Die Gefängnisse im Libanon sind stark überfüllt. Dem Forschungsprojekt World Prison Brief zufolge befinden sich in dem kleinen Mittelmeerland derzeit rund 10.000 Menschen in Haft - ausgelegt sind die Gefängnisse dagegen nur für 3500 Menschen. Das entspricht einer Belegungsrate von etwa 285 Prozent.
