Selenskyj bittet in London und Paris um weitere Waffen Selenskyj bittet in London und Paris um weitere Waffen Foto: Thibault Camus/AP/dpa 08.02.2023Präsident Emmanuel Macron (M) und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz treffen Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj (l) in Paris. Selenskyj bittet in London und Paris um weitere Waffen Foto: Juilen De Rosa/Pool AFP/AP/dpa Wolodymyr Selenskyj bei seiner Ankunft auf dem Flughafen Orly südlich von Paris. Selenskyj bittet in London und Paris um weitere Waffen Foto: Lewis Joly/AP/dpa Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron (r) empfängt Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz am Élysée-Palast. Selenskyj bittet in London und Paris um weitere Waffen Foto: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/dpa Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat Unterhaussprecher Lindsay Hoyle (l) einen Pilotenhelm als Geschenk überreicht - und sich schon mal für «leistungsfähige englische Flugzeuge» bedankt. Selenskyj bittet in London und Paris um weitere Waffen Foto: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa Wolodymyr Selenskyj und Rishi Sunak (l) vor dem Amtssitz der britischen Regierungschefs in der Downing Street Nummer 10 in London. Auch interessant Erdbeben : Türkei und Syrien: Über 11.700 Tote im Katastrophengebiet Bilder : Schweres Erdbeben erschüttert Türkei und Syrien Karikaturen : Karikaturen - Februar 2023 Fotos : Bilder des Tages aus Bonn und der Region zurück weiter