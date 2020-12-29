  1. News
Seit 2017 hinter Gittern : Türkei: Verfassungsgericht lehnt Antrag von Kavala ab

Protestaktion mit einem Konterfei von Osman Kavala vor der Türkischen Botschaft in Berlin. Foto: Christophe Gateau/dpa/Archiv

Istanbul Er sitzt seit über drei Jahren in Haft und wurde nie eines Verbrechens für schuldig befunden. Der türkische Intellektuelle Osman Kavala muss nach einem neuen Gerichtsentscheid weiterhin im Gefängnis bleiben.

Das türkische Verfassungsgericht hat eine Beschwerde des seit mehr als drei Jahren inhaftierten Intellektuellen und Kulturförderers Osman Kavala abgelehnt.

Sein Recht auf Freiheit und Sicherheit sei durch die Untersuchungshaft nicht verletzt worden, entschied das Gericht nach Angaben der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur Anadolu am Dienstag. Eine Mehrheit von acht Richtern stimmten demnach für die Ablehnung des Antrags, sieben dagegen. Kavala muss damit im Gefängnis bleiben.

Kavala ist seit November 2017 inhaftiert. Er war im Februar zunächst von dem Vorwurf eines Umsturzversuchs im Zusammenhang mit den regierungskritischen Gezi-Protesten von 2013 freigesprochen worden, blieb aber wegen eines neuen Haftbefehls inhaftiert. Seit 18. Dezember steht er erneut vor Gericht. Die Staatsanwaltschaft wirft ihm politische oder militärische Spionage sowie einen Umsturzversuch im Zusammenhang mit dem Putschversuch vom Juli 2016 vor. Menschenrechtsorganisationen werten die Vorwürfe gegen Kavala als politisch motiviert.

Der 63-Jährige stammt aus einer Unternehmerfamilie und fördert zahlreiche zivilgesellschaftliche Projekte in der Türkei. Kavala ist auch Gründer der Stiftung Anadolu Kültür, die unter anderem mit dem Goethe-Institut und anderen deutschen Stiftungen zusammenarbeitet.

Der Europäische Gerichtshof für Menschenrechte (EGMR) hatte bereits im Dezember 2019 Kavalas Freilassung angeordnet. Wegen der andauernden Inhaftierung aufgrund des neuen Haftbefehls hatte sich Kavala an das türkische Verfassungsgericht gewandt.

