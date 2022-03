Propaganda : US-Regierung: Russland unterdrückt Medienfreiheit

More than 6,440 people were arrested at antiwar protests since Thursday. The biggest number are in the following cities:

3126 — in Mosocw

2084 — in Petersburg

125 — in Ekaterinburg

108 — in Krasnodar

101 — in Niznhy Novgorod

73 — in Novosibirsk

71 — in Kazan

In total, 103 cities