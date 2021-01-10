10. Januar 2021 um 14:55 Uhr
Lockerungen
:
Viele Bars und Restaurants in Italien dürfen wieder öffnen
Ein Restaurant in Rom. Foto: Vincenzo Livieri/ZUMA Wire/dpa
Rom Je nach Corona-Lage darf die Gastronomie in den Regionen Italiens wieder aufmachen. Dazu gehört auch die Bedienung von Gästen am Tisch.
Pizza, Pasta oder ein Kaffee: Restaurants, Bars und Pizzerien in vielen Regionen Italiens können nach Schließungen wegen der Corona-Pandemie ihre Gäste wieder am Tisch bedienen.
Rund 220.000 sind das landesweit in den ab Montag geltenden Gelben Corona-Zonen, wie der Landwirtschaftsverband Coldiretti am Sonntag vorrechnete. Schlecht sieht es in den nördlichen Regionen Lombardei, Emilia Romagna und Venetien sowie in Kalabrien und Sizilien im Süden aus. Wegen des dort erhöhten Reproduktionswertes, der angibt, wie viele Menschen ein Corona-Infizierter im Schnitt ansteckt, fallen sie unter die Orangenen Zonen. Die Gaststätten dort können nur Bestellungen zum Mitnehmen akzeptieren.
In den Gelben Zonen dürfen die Wirte nun wieder ihre Räumlichkeiten von 5 Uhr bis abends 18 Uhr für die Gäste öffnen - bis 22 Uhr diejenigen, die Essen auch zum Mitnehmen anbieten. Die Wiederöffnung kommt mit dem für die kommende Woche geltenden Corona-Dekret, das die Regierung unterzeichnet hatte.
Italien fuhr in der vergangenen Woche einen regelrechten Zick-Zack-Kurs. Am Dreikönigstag galt quasi ein Lockdown für das gesamte Land, danach durfte die Gastronomie wieder zwei Tage öffnen, dann musste sie wieder schließen. Die Pandemie hatte sich zuletzt wieder verschärft. Die Behörden registrierten bislang mehr als 78.000 Tote mit Sars-CoV-2 und mehr als 2,25 Millionen Corona-Infektionen. Seit Beginn der Impfkampagne verabreichte das Land stand Sonntagmittag rund 590.000 Impfdosen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210110-99-968528/2